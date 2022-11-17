Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.35 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

