Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

CE opened at $100.55 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

