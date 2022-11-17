Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,210 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

