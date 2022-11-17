Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

