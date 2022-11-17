Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 498.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 73.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $38.32 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

