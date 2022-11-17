Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 289,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 430.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

