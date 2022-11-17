Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

