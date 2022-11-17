Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kellogg by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

