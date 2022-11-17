Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $426.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

