Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

