Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,160 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,049 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

