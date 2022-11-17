Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,843 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,069,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

