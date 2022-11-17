Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $166.08 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.