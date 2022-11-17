Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

