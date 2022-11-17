Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,737,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

