Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 365.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -196.88 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.30.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.