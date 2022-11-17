Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.62.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

