Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.77. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

