Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 760,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,845 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $189.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

