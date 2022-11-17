Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $2,855,116. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

