Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.