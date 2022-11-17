Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,222.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

