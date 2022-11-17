Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

