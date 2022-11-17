Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 466,574 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,175,766.48.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
NYSE:ZEV opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
