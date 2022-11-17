Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 466,574 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,175,766.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEV opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

