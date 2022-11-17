Gavin Rennick Sells 21,368 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.