Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 150.4% in the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.40.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 754.18%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

