BMO Capital Markets Boosts Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

