Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

