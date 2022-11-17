Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.