Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,523 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

