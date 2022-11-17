Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 35,729 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

