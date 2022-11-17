Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,438 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.58.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

