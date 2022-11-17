Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,489 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

