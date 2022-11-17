Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $179.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.