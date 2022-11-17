Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.06 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.