Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.