West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $247.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

