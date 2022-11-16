VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock worth $508,391 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

