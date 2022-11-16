Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UI opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

