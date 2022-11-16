Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of IP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

