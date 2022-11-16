Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.