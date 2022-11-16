Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

Boston Beer stock opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

