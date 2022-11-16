Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 788 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diodes by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,374.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,944 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.