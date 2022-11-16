Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,877 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coty by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.