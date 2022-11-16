Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.