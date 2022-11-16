Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 52,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.