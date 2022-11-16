Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 758.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,792,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.8 %

About American Equity Investment Life

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

