Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.03 Million Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,240,000 shares of company stock worth $312,446,400 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

