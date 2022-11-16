Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 2.9 %

Xylem stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $131.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.