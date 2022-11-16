Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 250 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

