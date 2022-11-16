Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires Shares of 33,976 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Enovis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $721,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Enovis Trading Up 1.3 %

Enovis Profile

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.